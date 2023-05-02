Tourism marketing needs right tools

A more targeted marketing approach is needed to ensure that the hotel and tourism industries are able to attract visitors with strong spending power.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says strategies and plans are being developed to ensure effective marketing of the Fijian tourism sector.

Lockington says it is vital that the tourism office be allocated enough budget so that they can do the correct marketing.

Article continues after advertisement

“Making sure that they are given the right tools and resources to enable them to do the marketing is really key to making sure we get the price.”



FHTA CEO, Fantasha Lockington.

Lockington says they intend to tap into some new markets with high-value travellers.