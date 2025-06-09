Tool designed for iTaukei Entrepreneurs

The newly launched iTaukei Business Tool focuses on improving access to business development services for indigenous Fijian entrepreneurs living in villages and urban communities.

By offering language-specific diagnostic tools, the platform allows business owners to assess their needs, identify growth opportunities, and connect with the right advisors in a culturally relevant and practical way.

Minister Esrom Emmanuel described the tool as an important step toward economic inclusion.

“It ensures every entrepreneur can access quality services in ways that are both practical and culturally appropriate,”

Article continues after advertisement

According to programme director Steve Knapp, the initiative is the result of nearly a decade of development across the Pacific.

The programme now includes a network of more than 200 advisors across 10 Pacific nations, helping small businesses gain access to mentorship, training, and finance.

Through this network, over 3,000 SMEs have been supported, with approximately $10 million in finance facilitated to help businesses expand and strengthen their operations.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.