Three fishing vessels found in potential breach

The latest deployment of the Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8A Poseidon to a multinational fisheries operation has identified 74 fishing vessels in a vast search area.

Of the 74, three were identified as being of interest for potential breaches of fishing regulations.

They have been reported to the Pacific Forum Fisheries Agency as part of efforts to tackle illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

The two-week Operation Kurukuru focussed on the Exclusive Economic Zones and adjacent high seas pockets of the Pacific Island countries including Fiji.

Air Component Commander, Commodore Andy Scott, is pleased to see the effectiveness of the Poseidon being demonstrated in the Pacific.

Commodore Scott says the FFA operations aim to safeguard the marine resources of Pacific Island nations and the Western Central Pacific Ocean.

The FFA-coordinated operation included 25 seconded officers to the Regional Fisheries Surveillance Centre from New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, United States, Niue and Vanuatu.