Tanoa Hotels promote sustainability and share Diwali spirit

Environmental stewardship continues to be at the forefront of the tourism industry.

Tanoa Hotel Group of Hotels as part of promoting and advocating green sustainable initiatives, planted 300 mangrove seedlings at Taiperia coastal area in Lautoka.

Fiji Area General Manager Narend Kumar says this strongly demonstrates their commitment and passion to green sustainable programs also limiting their carbon footprints.

The Group also took the opportunity to provide some Diwali themed hamper packs to the Taiperia settlement families to show their appreciation for allowing them to activate their sustainability initiative on their shoreline and at the same time celebrate the festivity of Diwali.

Tanoa Hotel Group is a family-owned business with 8 hotels across Fiji, Samoa, and Tonga.