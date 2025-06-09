Tailevu to confront social issues through youth engagement

Tailevu remains one of the provinces most challenged by social issues, particularly crime and incarceration, says Senior Assistant Roko Apenisa Seniloli.

He says with these issues at hand, the province is actively working to address them through community awareness and collaborative development initiatives.

He adds efforts are underway in partnership with stakeholders, including the police, Fiji Corrections, government agencies, and local organisations.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are visiting all villages to raise awareness about the impact of crime and incarceration on our communities.”

Seniloli says that this outreach is part of the provincial plan for the financial year, aiming to revive the identity of individuals.

He highlights that village development is being strengthened through the Integrated Village Development Plan, which incorporates eight thematic areas focused on holistic growth.

He further adds that villages in Tailevu have established IVDPs, and the youths will be engaged to work on the development projects.

Seniloli says that the Provincial Council and Youth Committee are working together to ensure young people are actively engaged in the implementation of IVDPs, contributing to spiritual wellbeing, governance, and economic empowerment.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.