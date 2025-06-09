Diabetes Fiji takes Pacific voice to global stage

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Diabetes Fiji has taken Fiji’s community-based approach to diabetes care to the international stage, calling for stronger Pacific leadership and investment in the fight against non-communicable diseases.

Executive Director Kini Marawa represented Fiji at the International Diabetes Federation Western Pacific Region Congress 2026 in Melbourne, where Diabetes Fiji presented its “From Community to Care” model.

The model combines community networks, lived experience, primary healthcare, cultural values and referral systems to strengthen diabetes prevention, treatment and follow-up.

Marawa says diabetes cannot be tackled inside hospitals and clinics alone.

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He says people live with the disease every day in homes, villages, workplaces, schools and churches, with income, transport, food availability and health literacy also influencing diabetes management.

Diabetes Fiji is calling for prevention, screening, education and support to be taken closer to communities, while ensuring people identified at risk are connected to clinical care.

Marawa says culture should also be recognised as part of the solution.

The organisation is also stressing that screening alone is not enough.

Marawa says identifying someone at risk must be followed by referral, assessment, treatment and continued follow-up.

Diabetes Fiji is also promoting peer-support networks, with people living with diabetes encouraged to become advocates, educators and leaders in their communities.

The organisation says this is particularly important for young people living with Type 1 diabetes, who need access to treatment as well as family, community and emotional support.

Preventing diabetes-related amputations is another priority, with Diabetes Fiji calling for stronger primary healthcare capacity, training, equipment and referral pathways.

Marawa is also calling for greater investment in Pacific participation in regional and global health forums.

He says Pacific communities must have a stronger voice in decisions affecting their health and development.

Diabetes Fiji says it will now focus on translating lessons from the Melbourne Congress into stronger community screening, referral, peer support, youth leadership, foot-care prevention, research and culturally responsive programmes in Fiji.

Marawa says Fiji’s experience demonstrates that small island states can contribute meaningful solutions to the global fight against diabetes and NCDs.