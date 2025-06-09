Students urged to apply early for 2026 scholarships

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service is urging students to register and submit their scholarship applications well ahead of the January 31 deadline.

Applications for the 2026 academic year are currently open, with processing having commenced on January 5.

TSLS advises students to submit complete applications as soon as they receive their final offer letters from higher education institutions, noting that provisional offer letters will not be accepted for assessment.

Scholarships are awarded based on academic ranking until quotas for each scheme are filled, except where interviews or aptitude tests are required.

Applicants who are unsuccessful in their preferred scheme may be considered for alternative scholarship options.

Students can apply online through the official TSLS portal. Those needing assistance can visit TSLS offices in Suva, Lautoka, Nadi and Labasa.

TSLS is reminding applicants that early and complete submissions significantly improve their chances of being considered.

