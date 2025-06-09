Student fatally struck by vehicle in Nasinu

A primary school student has unfortunately lost his life following a motor vehicle accident in Nasinu yesterday.

The victim was standing on a footpath along Khalsa Road, when he was allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old man.

The suspect rushed the victim to the CWM Hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead on arrival.

The investigation continues.

The national road death toll currently stands at five compared to two for the same period last year.

