STEM teacher shortage remains a concern, says Radrodro

Concerns remain over the shortage of teachers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the shortage is most evident at the secondary school level, particularly in subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Information Technology and Computer Science.

He also acknowledges that some secondary school teachers are currently teaching at the primary level — a situation he says is concerning and could affect students’ learning outcomes.

Radrodro adds that more than 300 teachers graduated last year in primary education, highlighting an imbalance in teaching specialisations across the system.

He is encouraging new tertiary students to consider fields that are in high demand, particularly STEM-related programmes within teaching institutions.

“We need engineers, surveyors and specialists to address climate change issues. I urge students to go to universities and explore the different programmes available.”

Radrodro says a wide range of programmes are available at tertiary institutions and is advising students to choose carefully and seek guidance from counsellors when deciding on their courses.

