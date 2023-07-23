Sigh of relief as new school opens

[ Source : Ministry of Education]

Students of Nasau in the interior of Ra will not need to travel far to attend secondary school.

This is the Nassau Secondary School that has been commissioned.

Head of School Mikaele Waqanibau says previously, children did not have an option but were sent to boarding schools, while some were forced to live with relatives.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that unfortunately, they go through challenges while staying with relatives and returning home.

“Hopefully they are going to enrol their students in this new secondary school. This is the only second school located in the interior of Ra, and we have three feeder schools. We’re hoping that we’re going to enroll the students after the passing year.”

Waqanibau adds that the establishment of the school will see parents happily sending their students to school and seeing them return home in the afternoon.

This project is part of the collaboration between Fiji and the Japanese government towards improving the quality of education.

The new block costs $540,134 and consists of two building blocks that now house five classrooms and one staff room.