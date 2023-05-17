Shangri-La launches new campaign

[Source: Supplied]

In a bid to help guests discover their moments of joy within its renowned luxury hotel chain, Shangri-La has unveiled its latest global campaign, titled “Find Your Shangri-La.”

The campaign aims to celebrate the brand’s commitment to delivering exceptional Asian hospitality by showcasing unexpected and personalized experiences.

At the heart of the campaign is a whimsical brand film that captures Shangri-La’s legacy of over 50 years of delighting customers.

Article continues after advertisement

Chairman Hui Kuok emphasizes the hotel chain’s understanding that each guest has a unique interpretation of what it means to find their personal Shangri-La.



[Source: Supplied]

The film, developed in collaboration with GRAMMY® award-winning director Dave Meyers, portrays fanciful characters representing different guest personas who discover their happiness in various Shangri-La properties.

Kuok highlights that the film showcases the team’s ability to create special moments and treats for guests through warm and authentic hospitality.

The aim is to provide unforgettable experiences and highlight a core aspect of Shangri-La’s identity—bringing joy to the people it hosts.