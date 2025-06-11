Servicemen’s Fund scrutinized over audit delays

The Fiji Servicemen’s After-Care Fund came under scrutiny today before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

The 81-year-old Fund was placed in the spotlight after revelations of missed audits raised serious questions about the transparency and credibility of the institution.

Acting Assistant Auditor General Abele Saunivalu says the Fund has not submitted financial accounts from 2018 to 2024.

Secretary for the Fiji Servicemen’s After-Care Fund Serevi Nanai added that they have had systematic challenges over the year, including a failure of one of the systems that had stored all financial records, which led to the backlog.

However, he has reassured them that they would be addressing the issue, one financial record at a time, with the assistance of the office of the Auditor General.

“But once this is reconciled, as I said, the other ones moving forward should be swift. But our plan is to have the 2018-19 account completed and submitted by the end of this financial year.”

Despite legislative and structural constraints, the Fund has reaffirmed its commitment to a full institutional overhaul, promising clear, detailed, and up-to-date financial records, in line with modern accountability standards.

