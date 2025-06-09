Seruiratu supports FNPF law reforms

[file photo]

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu supported the proposed changes to the Fiji National Provident Fund rules which have attracted attention from both lawmakers and fund members, with promises of increased flexibility, enhanced worker protection during tough economic times, and a call for ongoing accountability by the fund’s management.

The FNPF’s crucial role as a social and financial buffer was highlighted during parliamentary debates and Seruiratu pointed to cases where workers, particularly in industries like fisheries, have faced temporary layoffs or reduced hours due to external shocks—such as low tuna seasons or changes in overseas tariffs.

For these workers, Seruiratu says the ability to rejoin FNPF provides a critical bridge, enabling them to resume saving for retirement as soon as they are re-employed.

“The importance of the fund as a support mechanism in periods of joblessness or industry downturns resonated in both government and opposition commentary.”

Amid positive reviews of recent FNPF reforms, lawmakers underscored the necessity of maintaining high standards within the fund’s leadership.

Seruiratu and others pressed for FNPF’s executive management and board to not only preserve recent gains but to ensure ongoing transparency and strong performance.

