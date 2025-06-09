Savusavu man arrested for alleged drug possession

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

A man has been arrested in Savusavu for the alleged unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The arrest follows increased monitoring by the Savusavu task force, which has intensified efforts to crack down on suspicious and illegal activities in the town area.

Police say small plastic packets and rolls containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana were seized, along with cash suspected to be proceeds of crime.

As part of its recent operations, the task force also made an arrest for drinking in a public place and recovered stolen items.



Police state that the task force was established in response to growing concerns about public drinking, unruly behaviour, and other minor offences.

The Fiji Police Force has acknowledged the public’s support in sharing information and says it remains committed to addressing concerns regarding poor service delivery.

