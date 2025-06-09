Rural Housing Programme transforms lives across Fiji

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

The Coalition Government’s revived Rural Housing Programme is changing lives across Fiji’s rural and maritime communities.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Sakiasi Ditoka, told Parliament that over 310 cyclone-resilient homes have been completed since 2023, with 92 more on track this year.

The revamped programme addresses past shortcomings with more affordable contributions — household share reduced from 1/3 to 1/6, easing costs by 45%, cyclone-resilient homes built to national disaster and building standards, local partnerships with contractors, carpenters, and the timber sector, boosting rural economies, and collaboration with FNPF to strengthen household contributions.

Article continues after advertisement

In just three years, the programme has delivered 402 homes, surpassing the previous administration’s 10-year total of 382.

Minister Ditoka reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring every rural and maritime family has a safe, secure, and resilient home.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.