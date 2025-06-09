Rhyelle Aisea crowned Miss Hibiscus

Miss Hibiscus 2025 Rhyelle Aisea vows to drive positive change in her community after being crowned at Suva’s week-long festival.

The 20-year-old proudly celebrated her Rotuman roots and said she never imagined standing on stage as the pageant queen just a month ago.

She urged young people to chase their dreams and credited her family, the National Fire Authority team and supporters for guiding her to this milestone.

Article continues after advertisement

Aisea dominated the festival awards, taking Best Float, Best Talent and the iTaukei Night Cultural Performance titles.

First runner-up Temalesi Tuiwalese of Miss Unique Rubber Stamps also claimed Miss Photogenic and the People’s Choice award, while second runner-up Tiare Colavoli from Miss Leleuvia Resort completed the top three.

The ten contestants received overwhelming support from festival-goers. As Miss Hibiscus, Aisea will represent Suva at the Miss Fiji Pageant, with the winner advancing to the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant scheduled to be hosted in Fiji next year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.