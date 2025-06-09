Respect and inclusion take center stage for deaf children in the Pacific

International Deaf Awareness Week is drawing attention to the urgent need for understanding and inclusion of deaf communities across the Pacific.

Gospel School for the Deaf is leading the effort by educating students, parents, and communities about deaf culture and language.

Teacher Felicity Ali shared that visits to Gospel Primary School in Samabula were organized to show how hearing people can communicate and engage respectfully with deaf peers.

“We got to know each other and how we could help each other.To learn sign language, especially the parents. To learn sign language, and if the hearing learns sign language, it will be more better.”

Ali stressed that learning sign language is vital to bridging the gap between hearing and Deaf communities.

She said knowing the language and culture of deaf people fosters inclusion and breaks harmful misconceptions.

She emphasized that students should always be referred to as deaf persons, not deaf and dumb or deaf and mute.

Operating as a private school without government funding, Gospel School for the Deaf relies on Australian and New Zealand partners to supply key visual learning resources.

Ali said the school offers classes from kindergarten to Class 8, along with a pre-vocational program teaching practical business skills. Some students move on to Gospel High School or other mainstream institutions, continuing their education while integrating into wider society.

Deaf teacher Miriama Koroitamana said parents and hearing students are being encouraged to learn sign language so Deaf students can participate fully in school life.

She said the aim was for students to laugh, feel, and engage in every experience alongside their peers.

“We want our students to laugh too. When we are emotional, we want the students to be emotional too. We want them to be included in everything.”

Inclusion, she adds is essential to ensuring deaf students are part of all aspects of the school community.

