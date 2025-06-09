Reform could boost jobs, Visa chances

[file photo]

A major change could be coming for minor offenders who committed an offense over 10 years ago and are rehabilitated individuals aiming to improve employment and visa application opportunities.

The Cabinet has agreed that a legislative review and policy reform be undertaken to facilitate the removal of criminal records involving only those convicted of minor offenses.

If this policy is approved, it will ensure that while opportunities are provided, public safety is maintained and it is aligned with international rehabilitation standards.

The Cabinet is eyeing the Rehabilitation of Offenders (Irrelevant Convictions) Act 1997 (Part 2), which prohibits unlawful discrimination against individuals with irrelevant convictions.

It says individuals with expired, irrelevant convictions are eligible to obtain certificates that exempt them from disclosing such records within the country.

It says while this provision facilitates reintegration and reduces barriers to employment and social participation locally, the effectiveness of these certificates is limited, as they are not recognized internationally.

The legislative review will seek to allow for the non-disclosure of convictions older than ten years and minor offenses like infractions, misdemeanors, petty theft, small-scale property damage, curfew breaches, and traffic offenses like driving under the influence as “irrelevant” for visa and employment screening.

