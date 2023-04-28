Rayalu encourages farmers to set up cooperatives

Vatimi Rayalu during his visit to the island this week [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Farmers in Taveuni are being encouraged to set up cooperatives to benefit from assistance provided by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Minister Vatimi Rayalu stressed this to farmers during his visit to the island this week.

Rayalu says the ministry will provide assistance to cooperatives for improved governance and transparency.

He says cooperatives create social relations that enable individuals to achieve goals they may not otherwise be able to achieve by themselves.

The Minister says cooperatives in the agricultural sector help farmers enhance product and service quality and minimize risks.

Rayalu met with the farmers of Qarawalu settlements at Salialevu Estate and the farmers of Welagi Village and Waimaqera settlement.