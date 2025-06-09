Push for Health Education continues

[Source: File Photo]

The Health Ministry is urging stronger inclusion of HIV and other health-related topics in the school curriculum, amid growing concern over rising HIV infections in Fiji.

According to statistics, the number of adolescents aged 10 to 19 diagnosed with HIV jumped from six cases in 2022 to over 100 in the first nine months of 2024.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa told this news outlet that with the Education Act 1966 currently under review, it is an opportune time to consider integrating health as a standalone subject across all levels of education.

He says while Family Life Education and Careers Education touch on some of these issues, there is currently no dedicated subject that comprehensively addresses major health concerns.

“Ministry to include it in their maybe in their assembly, in their every morning devotion time, and a bit into it, and also in the sports field so as much as we can to educate our people at large about the dangerous and the critical health issue that we are currently faced with: HIV and AIDS.”

He adds they are keen to initiate discussions with the Education Ministry on integrating national health priorities into the curriculum.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro states that through collaborative efforts, they will include new and relevant contents for students.

“To make sure that it addresses the issues that have been developing in the education front and to make the curriculum relevant to the current issues that have been highlighted.”

In the 2025–2026 budget, $10 million has been allocated to a new standalone HIV Taskforce.

