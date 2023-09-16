Proposal to help the sugar sector

The Indian High Commission is currently working on a proposal that will assist Fiji’s sugar sector.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthgeyan, says the purpose is to help train officials and technicians in the Fiji Sugar Cooperation.

He says this will develop and upgrade our local skill sets.

“So our cooperation in this area is at multiple levels, and we are working on more proposals, and I was happy to discuss that with the honorable minister for sugar, and we also had some good discussions on his other portfolio, which is multiethnic affairs.”

Karthgeyan adds that they have also discussed with the Minister for Sugar and Multiethnic to increase the current scholarships available.

Indians have also offered cooperation, like offering soft loans for the upgrading of sugar mills and even having experts from India assist in terms of technical upgrades to the sugar sector.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Minister for Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh expressed concerns with the frequent breakdowns in sugar mills, which are causing significant disruptions for farmers, truck drivers, and overall national productivity.

The Ministry will work tirelessly to overcome the challenges facing all the mills in Fiji.