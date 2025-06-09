President draws parallels between Irish and Fijian cultural resilience

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says the resilience of the Irish people in preserving their language, culture, and faith mirrors Fiji’s own story of protecting its traditions.

He made the remarks during his visit to the National Museum of Ireland in Dublin, where he and First Lady Emily Lalabalavu viewed artefacts linking Fiji and the Pacific to early Irish missionaries.

Among the exhibits were traditional Fijian treasures such as the tabua, gugu, and civa vonovono, symbolising Fiji’s values of respect and kinship.

Article continues after advertisement

President Lalabalavu says the visit highlights the importance of protecting cultural heritage and passing it on to future generations.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.