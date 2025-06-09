Power grid delay leaves Korolevu residents struggling

Fifty-five households in the Korolevu and Dradramea communities in Seaqaqa remain without electricity despite government promises to extend the power grid.

Korolevu resident Moape Ligalevu says the government has not responded or followed up on commitments made during last year’s Labasa town hall meeting.

He says the community has struggled for years and with the new school year underway, it is disappointing that a nearby government station has electricity while residents continue to live in darkness.

Ligalevu adds that the lack of power is affecting daily life. Children now rely on solar light for study, and women are forced to do household work by hand without electric appliances.

He also raises safety concerns, saying houses are far apart and the absence of street lights makes movement dangerous amid rising crime and illegal activities.

Another resident, Vinod Kumar, says repeated attempts to get updates from responsible government officials have gone unanswered.

Efforts by FBC News to obtain comments from the Office of the Northern Commissioner were also unsuccessful.

