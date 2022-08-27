Stop showing imbecile behavior: AG

Biman Prasad (From left), Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Sitiveni Rabuka.

The Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum have called on the National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad and The Peoples’ Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka to stop showing ‘imbecile behaviour.’

He made the comment in response to a call made by Rabuka for Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and the AG to stop playing hide and seek and announce the election date.

Rabuka said it was time for Fijians to choose new leadership.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says the two leaders should focus on policies.

“Well it’s not my prerogative to call the election date, the prerogative is with the Honorable Prime Minister and it’s the prerogative of the incumbent government. And we have all the time right up to the first of January. Again, it’s a distraction, please talk about your policies- talk about what you are going to do for the Fijian people. Stop playing these childish games that is what Rabuka and Honorable Prasad are doing.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says it is evident that Rabuka and Prasad continue to create division in society through their statements.

He adds they also continue to accuse the government of playing the race card but their party members are the ones that are making racial comments.

The minister said it is time for the two leaders to state what they could do to assist the Fijian people.