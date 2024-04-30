Immigration officers are key decision-makers: Vakalalabure

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Immigration officers play a vital role in processing and handling the movement of people.

This has been highlighted by Assistant Minister for Home Affairs Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure, during the 3-day induction training for newly appointed immigration officers.

Vakalalabure says the immigration officers hold a crucial role in safeguarding our borders, ensuring national security, and facilitating the orderly movement of people across our borders.

Article continues after advertisement



[ Source : Fiji Government /Facebook]

He reminded the officers that they are gatekeepers, and their job is to protect a country’s border on the front lines.

The Assistant Minister says immigration officers are the key decision-makers determining whether travellers may enter or leave a country.

As part of their responsibilities, he adds, the officers are tasked with ensuring the early detection of crimes in general, and specifically about migrant smuggling and human trafficking.



[ Source: Fiji Government /Facebook]

The induction training program for immigration officers is a collaborative effort between the Fiji Immigration Department and esteemed partners, including Australian Border Officers, the New Zealand Airline Liaison Officer, the Asia Foundation, and experienced managers from the Fiji Immigration Department.



[ Source: Fiji Government /Facebook]