Complaints should be investigated independently: Sayed-Khaiyum

Seini Leba Nabou (from left), Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says when a matter is reported to an independent body, the complainant should not give a running commentary on it.

He was referring to a complaint filed by National Federation Party General Secretary Seini Nabou against FijiFirst to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption, for installing it’s banner on the walls of the Suva City Council carpark.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the NFP has no idea what an independent due process means.

“They’ve lodged a complaint with FICAC about the banner, yet they continue to issue press statements. So it’s laughable what we have said, and therefore they should be investigated. They’ve already lodged a complaint. Let FICAC do its job. You have lodged a complaint with the Supervisor of Elections Office – let them do their job. Let them come up with their outcome. Why do you have to come up with a running commentary?”

Sayed-Khaiyum says these parties are holding themselves out to be an alternative government and they have no idea about the separation of powers.

“You have people going around and saying that because there is a particular complaint is made we can say it, what is the update? You don’t interfere with the process. We have not made any public statement about NPF making complaints about us and therefore what is FICAC doing about it? Let them do their job. You’ve lodge the complaint, let them do their job.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says people who do this are extremely desperate as they are very hollow in terms of policies and approach and understanding of basic governance, separation of powers and about the independence of various institutions.