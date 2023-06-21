Complaints lodged against FijiFirst

The Fijian Elections Office has received two complaints regarding the non-declaration of assets against FijiFirst.

Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa says the FEO has written to FijiFirst and is awaiting their response.

“The complaint we had received, one was last week and one was received earlier this week and it’s in regard to the party as a whole.”

Mataiciwa says the complaints are with regard to FijiFirst’s audited accounts which are currently published on the FEO website.

According to the FEO, FijiFirst has been given seven days respectively to respond to both complaints.

The Acting SOE says the responses from FijiFirst will determine FEO’s next course of action.