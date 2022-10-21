Bulitavu tells all about race-based politics

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP, Mosese Bulitavu says he has learned that race-based politics is used to peddle lies.

He made the comments this afternoon as he clarified why he is now supporting the initiatives of the FijiFirst government.

In a video statement posted on his Facebook page, Bulitavu says his support for the various FijiFirst initiative stems from deep introspection and reflection that he has been grappling with over the past three years.

He adds that prior to and post-2014, his view of Fijian politics like many other young politicians was ethnically based, claiming that this was mainly shaped by some seasoned politicians.

“The problem with communal politics is that it is very limited. It does not allow one to think on a national basis. It paints a distorted picture of the past, and most certainly it is not forward-looking and inclusive.”

Bulitavu says that such a way of thinking influenced him, causing him to stereotype and put people in boxes.

“I have stereotyped or put people in boxes myself. I deeply regret this wholeheartedly. Some of the statements I have made in the past and some of the beliefs I’ve had in the past, also stem from these prejudices. Many of these were taught to us and were adopted, and some we create ourselves, and some of these ideas were perpetuated to suit our political survival and advances.”

The MP adds that he also came to a realization that FijiFirst has done a lot more for the country and for the i-Taukei people than any other present and past political party.

“I also realized by listening to the argument of the PM and the AG in parliament and their rational, practical policies that we could not run our country as a divided society. We cannot operate in silos. We need to utilize the skills, strength, experience and qualifications of all Fijians irrespective of their religion, ethnicity, province, gender or age because ultimately, we need the best to be the best to deliver the best to our people.”

Bulitavu also issued an apology to those who he may have offended in his utterings that was motivated by political survival, and ethnic and religious prejudices.

The SODELPA MP is calling on young politicians to do away with such mentality and work towards the betterment of our country.