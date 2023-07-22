Police monitor night movement and call for parents support

[ Source : Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force is tightening its night operations as they continue to come across children loitering in groups in major centres around the country.

Chief of Operations and Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu is calling on parents and guardians to keep tabs on and monitor their children’s activities and movements at night.

ACP Driu says children are vulnerable to influences that could impact their young lives and future.

He adds that the Force notices that these children are around major centres throughout the night and into the early hours of the morning.

ACP Driu assures that the police will continue to do their part in raising the issue; however, the onus is also on parents and guardians to take responsibility for their role in protecting the well-being of their children.

Meanwhile, Police continue to conduct traffic snap checks, mobile patrols, and foot patrols throughout the night.