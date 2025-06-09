Police investigate fake death claims about Ratu Epeli

A formal complaint has been lodged with the Fiji Police Force and the Online Safety Commission following the circulation of false claims regarding the death of former President and Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

Ratu Epeli’s legal counsel and consultants, have identified Alex Forwood, Rajendra Chaudhry, and Auckland New Zealand based Radio Tarana as responsible for spreading the rumours.

The firm has strongly condemned the claims as false, misleading, and grossly inaccurate.

It described the allegations as deeply disrespectful and says these individuals and radio station have caused unnecessary public alarm, particularly given Ratu Epeli’s stature as a former Head of State.

Ratu Epeli’s legal team has confirmed that legal action is being pursued against those responsible for disseminating the false information.

The Fiji Police Force has acknowledged receipt of the complaint, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Loraini Seru has been assigned to investigate the matter.

