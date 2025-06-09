Police dig into COI report

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu. [File Photo]

The Police Force is actively investigating seven allegations highlighted in the Commission of Inquiry report.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu stated that four of these were already under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department before the report’s release.

He confirms a dedicated team is now focused on fully addressing all the matters raised.

Article continues after advertisement

Tudravu stresses that the process remains independent and is being handled by senior investigators.

He is urging the public to trust the ongoing investigation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.