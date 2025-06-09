Police CCTV network expands nationwide

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Police are ramping up surveillance across Fiji, with 230 CCTV cameras planned for 50 sites along the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua says 97 cameras are already operational, including 75 between the Suva Bus Station and Suva Market, with coverage also installed around Ratu Sukuna Park, Albert Park and Stinson Parade.

He says the high-resolution cameras will strengthen crime prevention, intelligence gathering, evidence collection, traffic monitoring and emergency response.

The CCTV network is part of the Fiji Police Force’s Safe City Project under its 2025-2029 Strategic Plan, with plans to expand surveillance to Nadi and Lautoka.

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Naivalurua says all city cameras are currently centralised at the Police Command Centre in Totogo.

Opposition MP Premila Kumar has welcomed the expansion and asked how privately owned CCTV cameras could be linked to police monitoring.

Naivalurua says police are open to such connections but warns systems must be interoperable and professionally configured.

He says footage from privately owned cameras has already helped police identify and arrest suspects involved in criminal activity.

Naivalurua also acknowledged privacy concerns, saying safeguards are being considered under the proposed Police Act 2026.