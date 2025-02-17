PM Rabuka calls for global action on climate change

[Source: Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has warned of the growing threat of stronger, more frequent cyclones, calling for global action on climate change.

He acknowledges Fiji’s progress but challenged other nations to do more, stressing that inaction elsewhere still puts the region at risk.

Speaking at the 61st Munich Security Conference, Rabuka urged world leaders to prioritize the climate crisis, highlighting its devastating impact on vulnerable nations.

Article continues after advertisement

“Most Pacific Island Territories have met their carbon emissions targets and reduced their emissions. However, even as all Pacific island nations achieve their targets, they continue to witness rising sea levels, with cyclones becoming more frequent and severe. Therefore, it is a universal effort; it depends on what other countries are doing.”

With entire communities being forced inland due to rising seas, Rabuka called for urgent global action, insisting that small states should not be left to face climate devastation alone.