PM assures support for Fijian troops serving abroad

source: Fiji Government / Facebook

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has expressed gratitude to the Fijian soldiers serving in the Golan Heights and Syria for their dedication to upholding international peace and security.

Rabuka was accorded a traditional ceremony of welcome by the Fijian diaspora in Israel and members of Fiji’s peacekeeping contingent with the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force.

He highlighted the importance of Fiji’s participation in international peacekeeping as a key element of the country’s foreign policy and global engagement.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister commended the soldiers for their courage, impartiality, and professionalism.

He also assured them of the government’s continued support and offered prayers for their safety and well-being.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.