Janhvi Kapoor to pay tribute to mother Sridevi at IIFA 2027

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Janhvi Kapoor could be set to create an emotional moment at the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2027 by paying tribute to her late mother, legendary actress Sridevi.

IIFA co-founder Andre Timmins has revealed that the actress is expected to honour Sridevi through a special performance at the forthcoming ceremony, which will take place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on January 22 and 23.

Speaking to ANI, Andre Timmins shared details about the planned tribute and said that Janhvi was excited about the opportunity.

He also revealed that her father, producer Boney Kapoor, was particularly enthusiastic about the performance.

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“Janhvi will pay tribute to her mother, Sridevi, who’s a brilliant artist that we had on this planet.

I think that’s the only tribute right now, and she’s excited about it and more than her, her father, Boney, is more excited about it, so I think it’ll be exciting,” he told the portal.

If confirmed as part of the final programme, the tribute would bring together Janhvi’s personal connection to Sridevi and the late actress’s enduring legacy in Indian cinema.

Sridevi, one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated performers, left behind a body of work spanning several languages and genres.

Meanwhile, Janhvi has also expressed her excitement about returning to IIFA, recalling the experience of her first performance at the awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

In a statement, the actress spoke about the energy of performing before an international audience and the significance of the event in celebrating Indian cinema.

“My first IIFA performance in Abu Dhabi will always hold a very special place in my heart.

I remember the excitement, the nerves and the incredible energy of that night, and to now return to the IIFA stage feels like coming back with so much more love and excitement.

IIFA is such a beautiful celebration because it brings together artists, audiences and the global Indian community through something we all love, cinema.

Performing at IIFA is an experience like no other.

There is something incredibly special about seeing an audience from across the world come together and celebrate Indian music, films and performers with so much enthusiasm.

Abu Dhabi gave me such a memorable first IIFA experience, and I am thrilled to return to Yas Island for another chapter.

I cannot wait to dance, perform and hopefully create another moment that stays with the audience long after the lights go down,” she said.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is next expected to feature in Lag Jaa Gale, co-starring Lakshya and Tiger Shroff.

The actress also has an untitled project directed by Umesh Bisht, featuring Sreeleela alongside her, apart from other projects in the pipeline.

With the 27th edition of IIFA approaching, the possibility of Janhvi paying tribute to Sridevi has added an emotional dimension to the celebrations. Further details about the performance are awaited.