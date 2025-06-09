NFP supports consultation on the Constitution Bill

[Photo: Supplied]

The National Federation Party supports the ongoing consultation on the Constitution Amendment Bill, with party leader Professor Biman Prasad urging Fijians to come forward and share their views on the proposed changes.

Prof Prasad says public participation is important to ensure people’s concerns are heard and considered before decisions are made on the proposed constitutional amendments.

He says the special parliamentary committee must carefully consider the submissions before preparing its report for Parliament.

Prof Prasad adds that people have raised different views during the consultations, including concerns about the time allowed for public submissions and changes to constitutional provisions.

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“The people are being consulted on the draft bill. You are right to say that a lot of thoughts are coming. Some people say that there is no time. More time should be given for consultation. Some people, especially on the Constitution, are saying that this and that should not happen. People’s thoughts are coming out very well. So, the committee’s job will be to listen to all these things. And we sit and listen.”

He adds that they have identified 18 areas where it wants changes, including Parliament’s composition, the role of the Senate and the proposed recognition of Christianity as a founding value.

Prof Prasad says the party will present its demands to the committee and assess the final bill before deciding whether to support it at the third reading.

He says the NFP supported the bill’s second reading, but has not yet decided whether it will support the final passage of the amendments.

Prof Prasad stresses that constitutional changes should not be rushed and that the public must have an opportunity to express their views.

He is encouraging Fijians to participate in the consultation process, saying the committee needs to hear the different views and concerns raised by the people before finalizing its recommendations.