Naupoto pushes for VKB protection

[Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto is calling for the Vola ni Kawa Bula (VKB) to be recognised and protected under Fiji’s Constitution.

He says the register preserves iTaukei ancestry, genealogy and traditional ties to their communities across generations.

Presenting his submission to the Special Parliamentary Committee reviewing the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026, Naupoto proposed that the VKB be recognised in Chapter One of the Constitution, alongside provisions on national identity and citizenship.

He described the VKB as more than a register of names, saying it records the genealogical links that connect iTaukei people to their tokatoka, mataqali, yavusa and vanua.

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“That is why the VKB has endured for so long. It is not merely a record of individuals, it is a record of belonging. It is one of the institutions through which the indigenous people of Fiji have maintained their identity and continuity across generations, through changing governments, changing laws, and changing times.”

Naupoto said these connections are important in recognising customary rights, maintaining traditional authority and preserving community identity. He argued that the VKB’s role in recording iTaukei history and ancestry makes it an important part of Fiji’s national heritage.

He noted that the VKB is not expressly recognised in either the 2013 Constitution or the current amendment proposal, and said this should be addressed.

Naupoto stressed that constitutional recognition would not give iTaukei people special privileges or undermine the equal rights of other Fijians. Instead, he proposed that the Constitution recognise the VKB as the authoritative register of iTaukei descent, genealogy and customary affiliation, while allowing Parliament to legislate for its administration and protection.

Drawing on his experience as Immigration Minister, Naupoto also raised the situation of iTaukei living overseas who had lost their Fijian citizenship under previous citizenship arrangements.

He said many had approached him seeking to renew their Fijian passports, only to learn that they first needed to regain their citizenship. Some questioned this requirement, pointing out that their names remained recorded in the VKB.

Naupoto said these conversations showed that many iTaukei living abroad continued to regard their VKB registration as proof of their enduring connection to Fiji, even after losing their citizenship.

He therefore proposed that Parliament retain the option of introducing future laws to create citizenship pathways for people registered in the VKB and their descendants.

Naupoto said the proposal would allow the Constitution to recognise the importance of the VKB while leaving any future citizenship arrangements to Parliament to consider through legislation.