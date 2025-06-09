Drishyam becomes the fifth highest-grossing franchise

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The Drishyam franchise has achieved a major box-office milestone, emerging as the fifth highest-grossing franchise on Bollywood Hungama’s domestic lifetime collections chart.

Powered by the phenomenal run of Drishyam The Conclusion, the franchise has accumulated Rs. 648.65 crores, edging past the Housefull franchise, which has collected Rs. 646.08 crores.

The achievement is particularly noteworthy for Ajay Devgn, as the franchise has reached this position with three films.

The original Drishyam, released in 2015, collected Rs. 67.13 crores, followed by Drishyam 2 in 2022, which earned Rs. 240.54 crores.

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The latest instalment, Drishyam The Conclusion, has contributed Rs. 340.98 crores, taking the combined total to Rs. 648.65 crores.

In comparison, the Housefull franchise has five instalments to its credit.

The series comprises Housefull (Rs. 75.62 crores), Housefull 2 (Rs. 106 crores), Housefull 3 (Rs. 109.14 crores), Housefull 4 (Rs. 194.60 crores) and Housefull 5 (Rs. 160.72 crores).

Their combined domestic lifetime collections stand at Rs. 646.08 crores, leaving the franchise Rs. 2.57 crores behind Drishyam.

The comparison highlights the remarkable contribution of Drishyam The Conclusion.

Its collections have not only surpassed those of Drishyam 2, but have also propelled the franchise past an established comedy series that has twice as many instalments.

At the top of the franchise chart is Dhurandhar, with Rs. 2,004.05 crores, followed by Pushpa (Rs. 938.36 crores), Ek Tha Tiger (Rs. 823.46 crores) and Stree (Rs. 756.92 crores).

With Rs. 648.65 crores, Drishyam now occupies the fifth position, ahead of Housefull and Baahubali, which has accumulated Rs. 635.82 crores.

With Drishyam The Conclusion driving the franchise to new heights, the latest milestone underlines the commercial strength of the suspense-thriller series and its ability to compete with some of Indian cinema’s biggest franchises.

Top 10 Highest Grossing Franchises:

Dhurandhar Franchise – Rs. 2004.05 cr

Pushpa Franchise – Rs. 938.36 cr

Tiger Franchise – Rs. 823.46 cr

Stree Franchise – Rs. 756.92 cr

Drishyam Franchise – Rs. 648.65 cr

Housefull Franchise – Rs. 646.08 cr

Baahubali Franchise – Rs. 635.82 cr

Gadar Franchise – Rs. 602.33 cr

Animal – Rs. 556.36 cr

Bhool Bhulaiyaa Franchise – Rs. 518.82 cr