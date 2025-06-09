Bai reflects on Japan memories ahead of Test

[Pic:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Former FIJI Water Flying Fijians fly half, Seremaia Bai says Fiji is grateful to have been invited to Japan for the centenary celebration of Test rugby between the two nations.

Bai recalls his long connection with Japan, including playing in the Japan Sevens in 2000, making his Test debut for the Flying Fijians there that same year, and spending two seasons with Secom Ruggets in the country’s top league in the early 2000s.

His last appearance in Japan was during the Pacific Nations Cup in 2013.

He says that there are lots of memories made in Japna and he still have friends, and they’re still in contact.”

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Bai also speak warmly about Japan as a place for his young children to grow up, describing the country as friendly and respectful.

Fiji will face Japan on Saturday at 5:50pm as part of the centenary celebrations and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.