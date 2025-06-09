Teen backs christian values, opposes forced faith

[Photo: Supplied]

A 15-year-old student says Fiji’s proposed constitution must not force anyone to follow Christianity.

St Joseph’s Secondary School student Hosanna Waqairapoa supports recognising Christian principles and family values, saying they should promote love, respect and care for others.

She told the Special Parliamentary Committee that loving God and one’s neighbour should translate into doing what is best for others.

The teen said strong family values were equally important in ensuring children were cared for, protected and given the opportunity to lead productive lives.

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“When you love God like that, you will never ever do something to hurt someone in Fiji. You will always do things that are in best interest of people around you. The second part of Clause 1A is about family values.”

Waqairapoa said making Christianity a state religion would contradict the faith itself, as becoming a Christian should be a personal choice.

She argued that Clause 4, which protects freedom of religion, allows people to worship as they wish or not follow any religion.

She also challenged the historical separation of ethnic communities, saying all citizens should share the common name Fijian, regardless of their ancestry. Waqairapoa said

Fiji’s colonial history had entrenched divisions and that the country’s strength depended on recognising its people as one nation.

However, she raised serious concerns about Clause 40E, which allows for moderate chastisement of children. She questioned what lawful and moderate punishment would mean in

practice, warning that the provision could be used by parents, teachers and fellow students to justify abuse.

Waqairapoa referred to reports of violence against children and said the Constitution should not provide a legal avenue for further harm. She urged the Prime Minister and committee members to ensure the provision could not be used to excuse physical punishment or mistreatment.

She said the proposed Constitution must protect children’s rights to education, healthcare, nutrition and safety, and called for stronger safeguards against abuse, neglect and violence.

Waqairapoa ended her submission by urging the committee to produce a Constitution that protects all children in Fiji.