Nabenu re-signs with Bula FC

[Pic:Bula FC/Facebook]

Extra Bula FC has re-signed midfielder Semi Nabenu for the 2027 OFC Professional League season.

The New Zealand-based Fijian returns after helping the Warriors finish third in the regular season and reach the top four playoffs in their debut campaign.

Nabenu says he enjoyed his first season with the club and wants to keep learning under head coach Stéphane Auvray, while representing a professional team from his home country.

He says the playoff defeat to Vanuatu was a tough but valuable lesson, while the team’s comeback against South Island United in the Solomon Islands was a season highlight.

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Nabenu also credits senior players Roy Krishna, Setareki Hughes and Gabriele Matanisiga with helping him settle into the professional environment.

Looking ahead, he hopes to continue improving physically and technically, particularly in central midfield and says he would love to score his first goal for the club next season.