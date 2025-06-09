More commitments by European partners

[Photo: FILE]

The United Kingdom has reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for Pacific Island nations at the upcoming COP31 climate negotiations in Türkiye.

UK Special Representative for Climate Rachel Kyte says discussions with Pacific representatives in Fiji are focused on strengthening ocean protection, mobilising climate finance, and maintaining the global commitment to limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Kyte says the UK aims to use its influence within international financial institutions to help vulnerable countries invest in climate resilience.

The UK says improving access to adaptation finance is another key priority.

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“We’re here in Fiji at the pre-COP talking to Pacific island nations who are our partners about how to strengthen the language around the protection of the oceans, and how to mobilize more finance, blue finance we call it, into ocean protection.”

She adds that understanding Pacific priorities will be critical to ensuring the region’s concerns are represented during global negotiations.

“But we’re here listening because we want to really understand what the Pacific priorities are so that we can go with them and defend them when we get to Turkey in November.”

The European Union maintains that collective action will be crucial in advancing climate commitments and strengthening resilience across the region.

“So we’re often talking, we’re often talking about transitioning away from fossil fuels and leaving (3:02) the world of gas and coal and oil, of course, behind. But in politics, it’s at least as (3:10) important to articulate what it is that you do want”

International cooperation remains essential to addressing climate change as Pacific Island nations continue to face rising temperatures and extreme weather events.