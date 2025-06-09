FWCC calls for constitution withdrawal

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre is calling on the Government to withdraw the current draft Constitution.

The organisation says the country’s urgent economic and social problems must not be overshadowed by constitutional changes.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says families are struggling with the rising cost of living and pressure on health services, while some communities continue to face unreliable

water supplies.

She stresses that climate pressures, including El Niño conditions, are adding to the challenges faced by communities.

Ali adds the Government must listen to public feedback and return with a constitutional proposal that reflects the views and aspirations of all Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“You cannot claim to be strengthening democracy while losing sight of the very people democracy is meant to serve. Withdraw the draft, listen to the people, and focus on the

realities they are facing now.”

She argues that the constitutional debate is taking up national attention while pressing economic, social and environmental issues continue to affect families.

Ali says the process must respect Fiji’s diverse views, strengthen public confidence in democratic institutions and protect the universal human rights of all people.

The FWCC is urging the Government to reconsider its approach and ensure any constitutional changes reflect the needs and aspirations of the people.