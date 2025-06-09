Overseas market revives cocoa hopes

[Photo: Supplied]

Cocoa farming in the Northern Division could be heading for a revival, with a new processing facility in Dreketi opening up fresh market opportunities for farmers who have struggled to find reliable buyers.

The growing demand for high quality cocoa beans, including from a chocolate factory in New Caledonia, is raising hopes that neglected farms can once again become a valuable source of income for rural communities.

Cocoa farmers are now being encouraged to restore existing plantations and increase production to meet the requirements of overseas markets.

Cocoa farmer Sairusi Vesikula welcomes the new processing facility, believing it could create competition among buyers and give farmers better opportunities to sell their produce at competitive prices.

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“We are very happy with the opening of this new processing facility. I have been selling cocoa for three years now, and Cocoa Mana in Savusavu has been the only buyer in the North. With this new market, we may have another place to sell our cocoa, and competition could give farmers better prices. We are very happy to see this opportunity”

Vesikula believes many existing cocoa farms across the North could be brought back into production through proper pruning and maintenance, with ageing trees capable of bearing fruit again within two years.

He hopes the availability of a new market in Dreketi, Macuata will encourage more farmers to return to their plantations and help revive the industry.

Nord Investment founder Ronald Daurewa believes closer cooperation between farmers, exporters and other stakeholders will be essential to maintaining a consistent supply of quality cocoa beans for export.

With reported plan from the New Caledonia market reaching 2,000 tonnes, increasing local production will be crucial to meeting export requirements.

The Ministry of Agriculture is also encouraging farmers to take advantage of assistance available through its Cocoa Farming Programme to help develop the industry.