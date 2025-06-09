Tourism industry looks for smarter solutions

[Photo: Left - HOTEC 2026 trade show in Nadi today | Right - Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association CEO Fantasha Lockington]

Rising operating costs and changing visitor expectations are pushing tourism operators to find better ways to deliver services and manage their businesses.

The two-day HOTEC 2026 trade show opened in Nadi today, bringing local and overseas suppliers together to showcase products, services and technology for the industry.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says the event allows operators to explore new products, improve service standards and find more efficient ways to work.

Visitor preferences, she points out continue to change, from food and beverages to hotel room standards and restaurant settings.

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She states that HOTEC brings solutions under one roof, helping operators discover products they may not have known were available.

Lockington adds that the trade show also focuses on reducing energy and water costs, improving recycling and addressing staffing and compliance challenges.

She says having suppliers in Fiji saves operators the extra cost of travelling overseas to find products and services for their businesses.

The event also features chef, cocktail and barista competitions, allowing industry professionals to showcase their skills and learn from others.

Lockington said sessions with regulatory bodies, government agencies and employment law experts would also help operators raise concerns and better understand their compliance obligations.