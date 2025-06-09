Panapasa judgment set for November 16

[Photo: FILE]

The Suva Magistrates Court will deliver its judgment on the case involving former Acting Fiji Corrections Commissioner Salote Panapasa on November 16.

Panapasa faces two counts of abuse of office and an alternative count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

Magistrate Charles Ratakele heard closing submissions from the prosecution and defence.

Defence counsel Kevin Skiba argued that the Ministry of Finance’s internal audit could not establish the full extent of the alleged loss because the audit was incomplete.

Article continues after advertisement

Prosecution Witness One of the Ministry of Finance Head of Internal Audit, told the court that old and new fencing materials had been mixed, affecting the audit process.

The defence also argued that Panapasa did not give prior approval for the use of surplus building materials.

On the alleged alteration of reports, the defence submitted that Panapasa had instructed the officer in charge of the emergency unit to attach written records to the reports.

However, the officer misunderstood the instruction and instead typed the orders into the reports.

FICAC counsel Sakiasi Bulu argued that Panapasa directed officers to alter weekly reports to justify the alleged use of building materials for her personal benefit.

Bulu submitted that Panapasa knew the directions were against established procedures.

He also told the court that although the building materials were funded through the staff welfare fund, officers had not authorised their use. Instead, the authorisation came from a representative.

Bulu argued that the prosecution had presented credible and reliable evidence to support the abuse-of-office charges and alleged loss.

He further submitted that Panapasa, as Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service, was a public officer.

However, the defence argued that the staff welfare fund was private, as it was made up of internal contributions, including deductions from Panapasa’s wages.

The defence also maintained that Panapasa was a public officer but not a civil servant.

The court will deliver its judgment on November 16.