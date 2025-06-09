Tom Cruise to be honored with American Film Institute award

[Source: Reuters]

Actor Tom Cruise, known for movies from “Risky Business” to “Top Gun,” will ​receive the American Film Institute’s Life ‌Achievement Award at a Hollywood ceremony in April, organizers said on Wednesday.

The AFI, a nonprofit dedicated ​to preserving and promoting movies, has bestowed ​the honor annually since 1973. Previous ⁠recipients include Bette Davis, Gene Kelley, Elizabeth ​Taylor and Tom Hanks.

Cruise is known throughout the ​film business as one of the biggest champions of cinemas.

“As an actor and producer, he brings an ​extraordinary commitment to everything he does,” ​said producer Kathleen Kennedy, chair of AFI’s board of ‌trustees. “What ⁠I especially admire is his deep belief in movies and their ability to bring people together.”

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Cruise has been nominated for three Academy ​Awards for ​acting and ⁠received an honorary Oscar last year for his lifetime of work.

His ​films include “Jerry Maguire,” “Minority Report,” “A Few Good ​Men,” “Rain ⁠Man” and the “Mission: Impossible” series.

Cruise’s latest movie, the big-budget dark comedy “Digger,” has struggled at ⁠the ​box office, finishing fifth on ​U.S. and Canadian charts in its opening weekend in ​October.