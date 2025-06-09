Merchant Finance appoints new Board Director

Emily King [Photo: SUPPLIED]

Merchant Finance is strengthening its board leadership with the appointment of experienced legal and governance specialist Emily King as Director.

King’s appointment took effect on October 6 bringing more than 15 years of experience in corporate law, governance, risk management and financial services to the board.

She currently serves as Acting Chief Operations Officer at the Fiji National Provident Fund, having previously held the position of General Counsel.

Merchant Finance Board Chairperson Isikeli Tikoduadua says King’s expertise will help strengthen the company’s governance framework and support its long-term business objectives.

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He says her knowledge across legal, governance, risk and regulatory matters will be a valuable addition as the company works towards sustainable growth.

King’s appointment brings the Merchant Finance Board to seven directors, including Tikoduadua as chairperson.

The company says it remains committed to maintaining a board with the right balance of skills, experience, independence and diversity to provide effective oversight and strategic direction.