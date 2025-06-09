Young robber given second chance

[Photo: FILE]

An 18-year-old man convicted of aggravated robbery in Lautoka has been sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for eight years.

The High Court considered his age, early guilty plea, and prospects of rehabilitation in making its decision.

Kinijoji Rakata, of Tokovuci, Lautoka, pleaded guilty to robbing a 23-year-old Bangladeshi national of his VIVO mobile phone on June 6 this year.

The court heard that the victim was walking along Mana Street after prayers when Rakata and another man followed him.

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Rakata pushed him from behind and stole his phone and phone case.

The victim fell and sustained superficial abrasions and lacerations to his forehead, as well as further abrasions to the back of his head and left elbow.

The stolen phone was later recovered.

In sentencing Rakata, the High Court considered the seriousness of the offence, the physical force used against the victim and the prevalence of similar crimes in society.

However, the court also took into account that Rakata was 18 years old, had no previous convictions, cooperated with police and pleaded guilty at an early stage.

The court accepted his remorse as genuine and considered his willingness to reform and rehabilitate himself.

Referring to an earlier judgment, the court stressed that efforts should be made to keep young first-time offenders out of prison where non-custodial measures could promote accountability and rehabilitation.

The court suspended Rakata’s two-year prison sentence for eight years, warning him of the consequences of breaching the suspended sentence.

Rakata has 30 days to appeal the decision.