Skipper Cup players impress, says Nasilasila

[Pic:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Skipper Cup players in the Flying Fijians squad have made a strong impression, according to lock Isoa Nasilasila.

Nasilasila says the players have embraced the learning opportunity and are asking questions as they prepare for this weekend’s clash with Japan.

The Viseisei, Vuda, native says the squad is confident heading into the match.

Nadi loose forward Peni Naruma is among the Skipper Cup players in camp.

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He says preparations have taught him a lot and thanked senior players for helping him adjust to the new environment.

Naruma and fellow squad member Nacani Boginisoko will miss this weekend’s Skipper Cup semifinals.

Nadi hosts Naitasiri at 3pm on Saturday, while their women’s teams meet Namosi in the Subrails Marama semifinal at 1pm.

At HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, Tailevu takes on Nadroga at 1pm. The women’s semifinal between Nasinu and Suva is also scheduled for 1pm.

Fans in Fiji and overseas can watch the matches live on pay-per-view through VITI+.